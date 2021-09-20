DELAND — Wilma Lee Edwards, 88, of Deland, IL passed away at 8:55 AM, September 19, 2021 at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL with Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be direct to the DeLand Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Wilma was born June 1, 1933 in Wayne County, IL the daughter of Frank and Eliza (Hallam) Harris. She married George Harvey Edwards on November 17, 1957 in Monticello, IL.

Survivors include her husband, George Harvey Edwards, DeLand, IL; children: Leanne (Dan) McMillen, Greenwood, IN; Gail Dawn Edwards, Lake Stevens, WA; and Lisa (Julie Floyd) Edwards, Clinton, IL; four grandchildren: Ryan, Shane, Mikaela, and Isaac, sister, Freda Nibling, Monticello, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Wilma was a member of the DeLand Christian Church. She was the secretary at Monticello Christian Church for 17 years and had worked at Franklin School and the University of Illinois Champaign, IL.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.