Feb. 25, 1933 - Jan. 1, 2023

CLINTON — Wilma Joan Sessions, 89 of Clinton, IL, passed away 2:38 p.m. January 1, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Clinton Community Education Foundation.

Joan was born February 25, 1933, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Virgil K. and Oleta F. (Myers) Hoge. She married Robert "Bob" Sessions July 24, 1951, in Birkbeck, IL. He passed away October 22, 2022.

Survivors include her children: Dwayne (Mindy Kay) Sessions, Clinton, IL; Kurt W. (Renee) Sessions, Crossville, TN.; and Martina L. (Tim) McShane, Bloomington, IL; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and one grandson, Kyle McShane.

Joan was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Joan and her husband, Bob owned and operated Sessions Electric in Clinton, IL, since 1966. She and Bob enjoyed camping, but most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family.

