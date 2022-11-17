Sept. 11, 1925 - Nov. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Wilma E. Lee, 97, of Bloomington, passed away November 12, 2022. She was born September 11, 1925, in Fisher, KY, to Everly and Hallie (Pryor) Logsdon. She married the love of her life, Theadore W. Lee on November 6, 1948. He precedes her in passing.

Wilma was a woman of God, who loved unconditionally with all of her heart. She will be deeply missed. Wilma's last church of attendance was the Bloomington Baptist Church.

Surviving are her sisters: Glenna Boolman and Judy Whitesell both of Bloomington; grandchildren: Caleb (Rachael) Lee of Heyworth, Derek (Brandi) Prakel of El Paso, Ryan Lee of Heyworth; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Wilma is also preceded in passing by her parents; her husband; two children: Roger Lee and Connie Prakel; two brothers and two sisters.

A public visitation will be held Monday, November 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Charles Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow services at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bloomington Baptist Church 1701 Clearwater Ave # D, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.