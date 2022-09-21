Wilma D. Schapmire

COOKSVILLE — Wilma Schapmire, 96, formerly of Cooksville, died on September 19, 2022 at Heritage Health, Normal.

Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 also at the Memorial Home. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Wilma Schapmire family.

Survivors include her children: Sue (Keith) Seibert, Angela Carter, JoRita (Michael) Harms, Michael (Carol) Schapmire, and Melody Schuerman; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, one daughter and one great-great-grandson.

Online condolences and an extended obituary may be viewed at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.