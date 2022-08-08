Jan. 21, 1954 - Aug. 3, 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa — William "Willy" R. Mau, Jr., 68, of Davenport, IA went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in Willy's name to Pregnancy Resources, Rock Island, IL or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Willy was born on January 21, 1954 to William, Sr. "Billy" and Geneva (Tabor) Mau in Bloomington, IL.

Willy was involved with the Special Olympics in Bloomington IL and worked at Kroger's and BroMenn Hospital. After his mother passed away, he moved to Davenport with his brother Ron and sister-in-law Janet.

He enjoyed working at Hy-Vee on East Kimberly and loved riding River Bend Transit. He was a warm and caring man with a big smile who greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and his church. He loved all babies and pets.

Those left to honor his memory are his siblings: Ron (Janet) Mau, Debbie Hawkins, Tami (Darrell) Hughes, and Susette (Nicholas, Sr.) Halbert; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Geneva and brother-in-law Chuck Hawkins.

