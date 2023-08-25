April 17, 1940 - Aug. 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — William Victor Dietz, 83, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington.

He was born April 17, 1940, in Bloomington, son of Clarence and Mary Lena Cross Dietz. He married Carol G. Hinshaw on August 12, 1967, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Carol, Bloomington; one son, Michael (Julie) Dietz, Trinity, FL; two daughters: Sharon (Matt) Dixon, Bloomington and Lisa (Zeke) Flynn, Carlock. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Tyler and Hunter, Zach and Kennedy and Alex and Lauren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Marc Dietz.

Bill worked for over 30 years for Illinois State University in building services, retiring in 1996.

He and his wife, Carol, were former members of the Bloomington Moose Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. Bill enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and reading. He also enjoyed playing the piano, but his greatest love was spending time with his family.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Debi King, his home healthcare nurse, for her care, love and compassion to Bill and the family during his time of illness.