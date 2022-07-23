Oct. 14, 1932 - July 17, 2022

PEORIA — William Rodger "Bill" Barrick, 89, of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, with his wife by his side.

Bill was born on October 14, 1932, in Lincoln, IL, to William V. "Bud" and Lenora (Singleton) Barrick Leith. Bill married Helen Gustafson on May 17, 1996, in a fun-filled wedding in Carmel, CA.

Bill is survived by his wife in Peoria, IL; one daughter, Debra (Eric) Uttenweiler of Roselle, IL; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Nik) Fulbright of Milford, MI, Doug (Mia) Barrick of Gross Pointe, MI, Rachel (Matt) Stoughton of Glen Ellyn, IL, Blake (Brittney) Barrick of Surprise, AZ, and Morgan Barrick (Aaron Iffrig) of Scottsdale, AZ; ten great-grandchildren, Leah and Mallory Fulbright, Riley Barrick, Jake, Ellie, and Jack Stoughton, Bryson, Brayden, and Brody Barrick, and Emma Iffrig; one brother, Robert L. Barrick of West Bloomfield, MI; daughter-in-law, Teresa Barrick of Wixom, MI; and niece and nephew, Trish and Ben Barrick in Michigan. Bill loved and was very proud of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons: Greg Barrick and Brent Barrick.

Bill graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1950, and completed his higher education at Brown's Business College in Peoria, IL. Bill started his career as a certified public accountant in Chicago but soon moved back to Peoria, first working at Landy & Rothbaum, and later joining Gauger and Diehl, where Bill was admitted to partnership. Gauger and Diehl merged with KPMG Peat Marwick in 1970 and Bill continued with the Peoria office and was named as the managing partner in 1981, a role he held until July 1990. Bill retired from KPMG in April 1991, but continued working on various outside consulting projects for many years. Upon his retirement, his colleagues noted that they "knew him as a fiercely competitive businessman who combines vigor with tremendous loyalty." Bill very much enjoyed his chosen profession and took great pride in the successes of others, whether it be community relationships, a client, a peer, or staff, he had assisted and/or mentored in some way.

Bill was an avid believer and had a commitment to serve a range of civic and charitable causes; the Economic Development Council, Heart of Illinois United Way, National Council of the Advisory Board of Bradley University, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Human Service Center, Great Plains Sports Science Center, Lakeview Museum, Urban League, Bielfeldt Foundation, Country Club of Peoria, and the Creve Coeur Club (known to be ticket chair for the Washington Day Banquet for many years!).

Bill was well known for his hearty laugh, and enjoyment for life, always having a quip or a chiding joke of some nature. He loved to play golf, travel, spending time at vacation home in Hilton Head Island, SC, St. Louis Cardinal Baseball, Bradley basketball, and of course a beer and a burger with his buddies of the Glutton Club.

Bill's celebration of life gathering will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Country Club of Peoria, a special toast will be given to him at 5:15 p.m. Family and friends are invited. Bill's funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, or the Heart of Illinois United Way.

Online condolences may be left for Bill's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.