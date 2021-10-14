BLOOMINGTON — William R. Brandt, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:26 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, in Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington; with Rev. Trey Haddon officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Bloomington-Normal YMCA, McLean County Arts Center, Carle Cancer Institute Normal, Illinois Wesleyan University, or the charity of your choice.

William was born January 3, 1925, in Atlanta, the son of Arthur and Evelyn Mayfield Brandt. He married Jean Kuhle on February 26, 1948, in Bloomington, and she preceded him in death on July 6, 1980. He later married Darlene Rebhausen Clark on March 3, 1988, and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2016.

Survivors include three children: Julie Brandt of Fayetteville, AR, Peter (Jan) Brandt of Bloomington and Eric Brandt of Charlottesville, VA; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Maurer and a brother, John Brandt, both of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Brandt.

William served in the Army 1943-44 and the Navy 1944-46. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy, University of Illinois, and the University of Chicago, where he received his doctor of law degree in 1950. He was invited to join Herbert M. Livingston and Thomas M. Barger, Jr., to become a founder and a name partner, in what is currently the Livingston, Barger, Brandt & Schroeder Law Firm in Bloomington.

A licensed private pilot, he loved flying. He was a voracious reader, played tennis into his nineties, and in his last years enjoyed baking pies for family and friends.

William served on many organizations in a variety of roles, including: past president of the McLean County Bar Association; chair of the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instructions; the Bloomington School District 87 Board; the Board of Trustees of Illinois Wesleyan University and Victory Hall Boys Home; adjunct professor at the University of Illinois College of Law; was the first president of Holiday Swim Club and helped establish the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority.

