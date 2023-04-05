Jan. 29, 1952 - March 28, 2023

MINONK — William R. "Bill" Knack, 71, of Minonk, passed away at 4:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Pontiac, IL.

He was born January 29, 1952, in Streator, IL, to Walter and Louise Harms Knack. He married Carmen Zahrndt on June 9, 1973, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Minonk.

Surviving is his wife of almost 50 years, Carmen Knack of Minonk; one daughter, Kellee Knack of Dana; one sister, Ruth Kleppin of Lacon; one grandson, Gauge Knack of Dana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jim Knack; and a niece, Holly Bury.

Bill was a farmer and worked for SMF, Inc. from 1977 until retiring in 2013. He also served in the Army National Guard.

Bill was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ and served on the church council. He loved Case tractors and enjoyed his cattle on the farm. He was also an avid Euchre player.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Pastor Ed Sinclair will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday April 5, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.

Memorials may be made to his church or an education fund for his grandson, Gauge, at Flanagan State Bank in Flanagan.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.