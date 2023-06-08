Sept. 24, 1927 - June 7, 2023

PONTIAC — William Lynn "Bill" Richison, 95, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 7:35 a.m. at Evenglow Senior Assisted Living in Pontiac.

A graveside service with full military rites will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac. Reverend Gretchen Stinebaugh will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born September 24, 1927, in Johnsonville, IL, to Clarence and Vivian (Dodd) Richison. He married Audrey June Ehrhardt on May 18, 1947. She passed away January 30, 2005. He later married Dorothy Branz on April 15, 2007. She passed away June 6, 2022.

He is survived by his children: Lee Carol (Kevin) Johnson of Pontiac, IL, and Sara Elaine (Wade) Rogers of Cornell, IL; grandchildren: Renee (Mike McKee) Emberton of Chenoa, IL, Tiffany (Jason) Branson of Georgia, Jana (Aaron) Pike of Odell, IL, Jodi (Zach) Egle of Minonk, IL, Randi (Nicholas) Cochran of Nashville, TN, and Nikki Rogers of Pontiac, IL; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents: Ralph and Elizabeth Richison; and both his wives, Audrey and Dorothy.

Bill attended Garfield Grade School, Cisne High School, and graduated from Saunemin High School. He also attended Military School from 1946 to 1947, and served in the United States Army from January 1946 to September 1947.

Bill worked at Morton Printing from October 6, 1947, to July 15, 1958. After attending insurance school, he became an agent and worked for State Farm from July 16, 1958 to May 31, 1991. He also worked for the Pontiac Township Assessors Office. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac, the Pontiac Lions, the Moose, Community Chest, Pontiac Chamber of Commerce, and the Threshermen's Parade Committee.

Memorials may be made to Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 N 1358 E Road, Pontiac, IL, 61764.

