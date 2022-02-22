BLOOMINGTON — William Lee Galloway, Sr. ("Bill"), 84, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Palm Desert, CA, with his wife of 41-years at his side.

Born August 14, 1937 in DePue, IL, Bill was the proud son of Bueard and Nancy Galloway. On March 22, 1980, he married Darlene Carson of San Francisco, in Las Vegas, and she survives him.

He is also survived by three of five sons - born during his first marriage to Sandra Naseef - being: William (Phyllis) Galloway, Jr., Brian (Janice) Galloway, and Michael (Tonia) Galloway; but, he was preceded in death by sons: Steven Galloway and James Galloway. His youngest sibling, Carolyn (Jim) Young, of Plant City, FL, also survives him; but, all his elder siblings preceded him in death: Harry Galloway, Maurice Shuck, Robert Galloway, and Rudy Galloway. Also, Bill is survived by his six grandchildren: Brianna, Katelyn, Vanessa (Ryan) Roof, Connor, Janelle and Sarah, as well as three great-grandchildren.

Finishing only the 9th grade, Bill was a natural-born entrepreneur. Meeting many challenges over the years, he learned the art of salesmanship and ultimately led Nu-Air Corporation, developing it as a multi-faceted service and production company, finally retiring in 2004. No matter his level of success throughout a long life, Bill freely offered his time, referrals and resources, and encouragement to any struggling family member or new found friend (i.e., a stranger), hoping to spur them onto success.

Bill loved golfing with his many friends and family members. A long amateur career was marked not only by three "Holes-in-1," but also by two "Holes-in-3." Other highlights included getting to play on several courses made famous by the professionals, and serving as a marshal at PGA tournaments. He enjoyed card games, and took pleasure in organizing his Tuesday breakfast group with his many California buddies. Most of all, he enjoyed hosting family cookouts.

Bill was a member of the Elks Lodge #281, Masonic Lodge No. 43, the Peoria Mohammed Shrine, Knights of Columbus, and at different times held memberships at Crestwicke CC, El Paso CC, Avondale CC, and Lakeside CC.

Bill's visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home on March 3, 2022. His funeral service at St. Mary's Catholic Church (Bloomington) will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 4, 2022, with Fr. Jeremy Freehill officiating. Burial service at Park Hill Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.