Aug. 16, 1943 - Aug. 28, 2023

HANDERSONVILLE, North Carolina — William Kenneth Rader, passed away peacefully in his Hendersonville, NC, home on August 28, 2023.

Bill was born in Bloomington, IL, on August 16, 1943. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1961, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois Wesleyan University with a degree in Business Administration with emphasis in accounting. In June of 1966, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Finance Corps serving at Ft. Carson, CO, and Ft. McCoy, WI, where he met the love of his life, Nancy.

Bill was honorably discharged in 1969, the year he and Nancy were married. Together they lived in Colorado, Wisconsin, Iowa, New York, and New Jersey before returning to Bloomington, IL, with their three children, Dana, Avery, and Devin.

In 2011, Nancy and Bill decided to retire to the beautiful mountain area of Western North Carolina where they spent much of their time hiking and playing pickleball.

Bill is survived by his three children and their spouses, plus seven grandsons, and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Earl and Marian Rader; and his brother, James.

Shuler Funeral Home in Hendersonville, NC, is assisting Mr. Rader's family with his arrangements.