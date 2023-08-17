Dec. 24, 1941 - Aug. 15, 2023

SAUNEMIN — William K. Casner, 81, of Saunemin, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:10 a.m. at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. According to his wishes, there will be no services.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born on December 24, 1941, in Sandwich, IL, to Clarence and Opal (Hawkins) Casner. He married Susan Demopoulos on July 4, 1984, in Chenoa. She survives in Saunemin.

He is also survived by his children, sons: William A. (Stacie) Casner of Chenoa, and Jeff (Carrie) Smith of Plano; daughters: Kelly R. (Ray) Brisbin of Yorkville and Holly M. (Tom) Chambers of Metamora; sister, Mary George of Sandwich; grandson, William S. Casner; and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephew, Alan "Skip" (Terry) Baumez of Big Rock; and many more nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters: Thelma Baumez and Evelyn Larson.

William attended Sandwich grade and high school. He served in the United States Marines, and he was a member of the Local 996 laborers Union. Bill enjoyed archery, hunting, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

