Aug. 25, 1938 - March 1, 2023

NORMAL — William J. Rocke, 84, of Normal, passed away March 1, 2023. He was born August 25, 1938, in Eureka, IL, to Leroy and Bena Mae (Fehr) Rocke. He married the love of his life, Sandra (Squires) on August 2, 1959. She precedes him in passing.

William worked at State Farm for 40 years as an expense manager. He loved to travel, enjoyed fishing and reading and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Bears.

William is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Mark) Ziese; grandchildren: Tanner (Kelti) Ziese, Moriah (Peter) Ziese-Dohrn, Erika (Thaylan) Bowman Landon Rocke; great-grandchild: Shiloh Rae Ziese; and sister, Kathy (Mike) Leman.

He is also preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Bena Mae Rocke; and son, Lance Rocke.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private entombment will take place at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to College Park Christian Church, 116 North College Avenue, Normal, IL, 61761.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.