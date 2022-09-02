April 19, 1937 - Aug. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — William J. Meadors, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

William was born on April 19, 1937, in LeRoy, the only child to Harold and Helen Gates Meadors. He married Judith Ann Kaufman. She preceded him in death on June 7, 1999.

Surviving are his children: Rusty Meadors, Danny Meadors, Lisa Meadors, Robbie Meadors, and Glen Meadors; and stepchildren: Karen Herald, Chris Herald, and Kurt Herald. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife; a daughter, Julie Baker; an infant daughter, Leanne Meadors; and two stepsons: Dale and Kent Herald.

William enjoyed bowling in leagues at AMF Circle Lanes, camping, and fishing. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.