March 17, 1949 - Oct. 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — William J. Hancock, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Normal, with his family by his side.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington with Rev. John Horton officiating. Military rites will be accorded. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Bill was born March 17, 1949, in Paxton, the son of William L. and Margaret M. (Stokes) Hancock. He married Barbara M. Schinstock on August 21, 1976, in Houghton, IA. She survives.

He is also survived by his son, William (Heidi) Hancock of Bloomington; his daughter, Kimberly Hancock of Normal; his four grandchildren all of Bloomington/Normal; and all of his siblings: Mike Hancock, Mary (Terry) Hoke, Julie (Mike) Franklin, Jane (Rich) Knapp and Barb (Mark) Coleman.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret M. Hancock; father, William L. Hancock; and brothers-in-law: Ronald Schinstock and Theodore Schinstock.

Bill served his country proudly in the United States Navy from 1969 until 1975. He served aboard the USS Camden.

Bill was the best barber in town, just ask around. As the founding owner of Bill's Place in Bloomington, where he made so many good friends and life long pals, he knew all of the good stories. We will miss hearing his stories.

His love for his four grandchildren was unwavering and they loved him back even more. Bill had a special bond with his oldest grandson Quinton who he helped to raise as his own. He loved "Q" with all of his heart and also Hayden, Cody, and Evan who he enjoyed entertaining and playing board games with. Bill will be sorely missed by so many, especially his family who also loved him very much.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.