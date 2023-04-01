April 5, 1925 - April 1, 2023

NORMAL — William J. "Bill" Weber, 97, of Normal, passed away at 4:06 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Rev. Eric Powell officiating. In lieu of a visitation, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Lexington Community Center, Lexington. A private family burial with military rites will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bill was born April 5, 1925, in Bloomington, the son of Walter and Alta Kopp Weber. He married Jeannine Elbert on June 9, 1948, in Merna. She survives.

He is also survived by seven children: Gary (Susan) Weber, Colfax, David (Barb) Weber, Lexington, Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Hayward, WI, Nancy (Thomas) Leake, Denny (Cheryl) Weber, Ann (David) Leake and Theresa (Paul Harbaugh) Weber, all of Lexington; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Weber; a brother, Donald Weber; a granddaughter, Tina (and her husband Danny) Rodriguez; and a son-in-law, Thomas Leake.

Bill was a retired farmer in the Lexington-Cooksville area. He has made a powerful impact and enriched the lives of everyone who has been lucky enough to know him.

Bill was smart, funny, caring and always thankful for what God gave him. To quote Dad, "I've been lucky to have a good life, everything worked out better than I could ever imagine."

