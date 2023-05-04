Dec. 18, 1930 - April 27, 2023

HARRISBURG — William H. (Larry) Barnhill, 92, died at his home on April 27, 2023, in the arms of Becky, his loving wife of 73 years. Both have been long time Harrisburg residents and business owners.

Larry was born in Kansas City, MO, on December 18, 1930. He was the middle child of nine born to Paul and Howard (Gordon) Barnhill.

He graduated Salutatorian from East Prairie High School in Missouri. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Becky Halter, on July 5, 1949.

Larry is also survived by two children: Mike Barnhill (Karen) of Harrisburg and Laura Williams (Arthur) of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Brad Barnhill (Tiffany) of Harrisburg, Heather Estrada (Ruben) of Normal, and Kasey Hollenbeck of Hermitage, TN; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his cat, Caspar.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: June Barnhill, Paul Barnhill, Jack Barnhill, Betty Taylor, Jane Boggs, Ben Barnhill, Sue Barnhill, and Mary Ann Barnhill.

Services will be May 6, 2023, at Harrisburg First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., and funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Reverend Doctor Tom Logsden will officiate. J. M. Weirauch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made in Larry's name to the Harrisburg First United Methodist Church, 122 W. Poplar.

Full obituary at www.weirauchfuneralhome.com.