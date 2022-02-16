EUREKA — William H. "Bill" Romersberger, Jr., 85, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born on December 5, 1936, in Carlock, IL, a son of William Harold and Edith Ludwig Romersberger. He married Nancy Kenagy on February 5, 1961, at the Roanoke Mennonite Church. She survives.

Survivors also include two daughters: Laurie (Phil) Larson of West Tisbury, MA; Cynthia (Bill) O'Neill of Eureka; daughter-in-law, Sally Romersberger of Eureka; four grandchildren: Daniel Romersberger, Molly Romersberger, America Hannah Baer, and Magdalena Baer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and one son, Robert Romersberger.

Bill farmed in rural Eureka all of his life. He won the Illinois Commercial Beef Producer of the Year award in 1981. He was a member of the Western Illinois Livestock Association, Woodford County Beef Association, and Eureka Christian Church. Farming was Bill's life. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, and ballroom and country dancing. After retirement, he enjoyed many years of RV traveling, especially winters on Sanibel Island, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Christian Church or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.