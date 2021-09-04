BLOOMINGTON — Mr. William Glenn Owens, age 79, of Bloomington, IL saw the face of Jesus on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 12, 1942 in Towanda, IL the son of Kirtz Glenn and Dorothy (Kelley) Owens. He was raised and educated in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 1960. On June 29, 1963 he married Judy Lane Boruff at the United Methodist Church in Lexington.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965. He spent 20 years at Sears in Bloomington and later owned B.J.'s Restoration in Bloomington for the rest of his career, retiring in 2019. He was a member of Eastview Christian Church serving in many ministries of the church.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Benjamin James Owens; brothers: Delmar (Jean) Owens, DuWayne Owens, Leon (Sarah) Owens, and Lynn Owens; and sisters: Dorothy Mae Owens, Phyllis Leslie, and Annetta Webber. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Sally Jo.

Services will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, 1500 N. Airport Rd., Normal, IL. Pastor Gary York will officiate. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, IL with military rites. Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church Missions or Eastview Christian Food Pantry. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Service Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Obituary and online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.