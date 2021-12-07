TREMONT — William Galen "Bill" Carius, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home, Hopedale, IL. Bill was born on May 7, 1926, in Tazewell County, IL, to William S. and Ida (Getz) Carius.

In the early 1930s Bill's family moved to the Getz Turkey Farm, the first commercial turkey farm in Illinois. When he was young, family and friends called him "Ditto" Carius. Over time that became "Ditty" and Bill was known as Ditty the rest of his life.

Ditty graduated from Tremont High School in 1944. He served in the US Army, stationed in Germany during 1952-54 and was a 60-year member of the VFW. Ditty was a fieldman with Pioneer Seed Company and worked with farmers throughout Central Illinois where he developed many lifelong friendships. He retired from Pioneer in 1986.

Ditty was an avid fisherman and spent many summers fishing with friends in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada. Ditty loved to sing. During the 1950s and 60s he was a member of the Pekin Barbershop Chorus which won local, national, and international championships while he was a member.

On March 7, 1974, Ditty married Joyce A. Faw. In retirement they enjoyed spending the winter months in their RV in Kerrville, TX, and Lake Havasu, AZ. Joyce passed away in April 2015.

Ditty was preceded in death by his parents; wife Joyce; sisters: Ila June Carius and Ann Carius Becker; and nephew Allan Becker.

He is survived by Gerald (Betsy) Becker of Omaha, NE, Judith Becker Healy of Massachusetts and Allan's widow, Mary Jo Becker. He is also survived by Joyce's sister, Muriel McKee, of Washburn and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Dennis Kennell will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hope cemetery in Tremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tremont Museum and Historical Society, Hopedale Medical Foundation, First Christian Church of Pekin or the Washburn Christian Church.

The family especially thanks the nurses, CNAs, physicians and staff at Hopedale Nursing Home who provided compassion and care for Ditty since 2014. The family also thanks the staff of Transitions Hospice.

