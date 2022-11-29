Aug. 17, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2022

ROANOKE — William G. "Billy" McEldowney, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on August 17, 1954 in Peoria, IL, to John W. and Phyllis LaConte McEldowney.

Surviving are two brothers: John A. McEldowney of Roanoke, Ralph (Penny) McEldowney of Creve Coeur; four nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Phyllis McEldowney; and one nephew, Donnie McEldowney.

Billy worked for Charles Rivers Laboratories (SPAFAS) in Roanoke for 40 years before he retired. Billy was raised Catholic at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Fr. Ryan Mattingly will officiate. Visitation was held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roanoke Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to help in assisting with expenses.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.