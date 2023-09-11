July 6, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2023

CHATSWORTH — William Frederick (Bill) Dennewitz peacefully closed eyes here and opened them to see an eternal dawn on August 18, 2023.

He was born July 6, 1927, in Chatsworth, IL, to Charles and Rose (Schroeder) Dennewitz. Bill graduated from Chatsworth Township High School and served in the US Navy during the closing months of World War II before returning to work at Dennewitz Brothers for 45 years. He was always curious about how things worked and the Dennewitz Brothers shop earned a reputation of being able to fix just about anything mechanical. He later worked at the Illinois Department of Revenue in Springfield for 20 years. His recent years were in the Columbus, OH, area.

On July 10, 1955, he married Norma Niemeyer and has now rejoined her after almost twenty years apart.

Bill and Norma loved dancing to the big band standards. They enjoyed travel and Bill was one of those people who "never met a stranger." He greeted friends and customers at the shop with "what do you say?" because he was genuinely interested in people's replies.

Bill is survived by one son, Charles (Maureen) of Lewis Center, OH; and two grandchildren: Matthew (Melissa) of Chicago, IL, and Ann (Steven) Mayes of Groveport, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and by one sister, Iris (Earl) Thorndyke, formerly of Gibson City.

Bill was active at St. Paul Lutheran in Chatsworth, serving in various roles, including council president, Sunday school superintendent, and a dart-ball enthusiast. He was also a member of American Legion Post 613 who presented him with a plaque for 75 years continuous membership (perhaps the first and only in the Post's history).

Visitation at Calvert & Martin in Chatsworth on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., and funeral at St. Paul Lutheran in Chatsworth on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (preceded by church visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.) with burial in the Chatsworth-Charlotte Cemetery.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials can be made in Bill's memory to St. Paul Lutheran or Legion Post 613, both in Chatsworth because the relationships that grew from his affiliation with those groups shaped much of his life.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.