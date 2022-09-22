June 12, 1942 - Sept. 21, 2022

William Eugene "Bill" Hanold, 80, passed away at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by his family, following a brief, but aggressive battle with Leukemia.

He was born in Ottawa, IL on June 12, 1942, to Anneliese "Louise" and Eugene Hanold.

Bill graduated from Ottawa Township High School, in Ottawa, IL and earned a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Technology from Bradley University, in Peoria, IL.

After graduating from college, Bill worked for Westclox, Division of General Time, in LaSalle, IL, as a Product Designer, and in 1965 moved to Bloomington, IL to work for the Eureka Williams Company, as an Engineering Manager/Chief Engineer of Canisters, retiring in 2002 after 37 years of service.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen (Pufahl) Hanold; daughter, Cindy (Doug) Nenne of Normal, IL; son, Steve Hanold of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Sarah Christine Hanold and Matthew William Hanold, who were his pride and joy; and a niece, Terrie (Dan) Dodgion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Glenn McCosh, and his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Julius Pufahl.

Bill was a 22-year survivor of Multiple Myeloma and was the definition of courageous throughout the ups and downs of his fight.

One of Bill's favorite pastimes was collecting beer bottle openers. He enjoyed the hunt, having thousands of different variations, and was a member of the Just for Openers Club. Despite his physical limitations, Bill enjoyed working in his yard and was an inspiration to many.

His funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Entombment will be in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park, in Ottawa, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

