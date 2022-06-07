Dec. 4, 1938 - June 2, 2022

ODELL — William E. Legner, 83, of Odell, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10:40 p.m., at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and burial will follow the service at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

William was born on December 4, 1938, in Pontiac, IL, to Francis and Cecilia (Maubach) Legner. He married Judith Rich on October 4, 1958, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. She passed away on August 30, 2014.

He is survived by his children: William J. Legner of Pontiac, IL, Gerald Legner of Flanagan, IL, Michael (Michelle Jones) of Cayuga, IL, and Angela (Jim) Hoegger of Odell, IL; grandchildren: Jessica (Tyler) Mills, Sarah (Dakota) Opperman, Kristen (Adam) Hinz, Brooke (Zach) Simmons, Heather (JT) Kelly, Dan (Sami) Legner, Ben (Jessie) Legner, Todd (Andrea) Reed, Trevor Legner; great-grandchildren: Nolan Mills, Logan Mills, Stella Hinz, Easton Simmons, Finley Simmons, Alexis Legner, Adam Legner, Amelia Legner, Regan Reed, Taylor Reed, Connor Reed, Lane Legner, Piper Achuff, Beckham Kelly; siblings: Mary Peiffer of Chicago, IL, Robert Legner of Odell, IL, Bernie (Diane) Legner of Oregon, Dorothy Cruise of Peoria, IL, and Doris Lahny of Boise, ID; and sisters-in-law: Alice Gorey of Iowa and Linda (Bruce) Keller of Arizona, and Carol Rich of Pontiac; brother-in-law, Jim Fuchs of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; brother, Donald Legner; and brothers-in-laws: Joe Rich and Buddy Rich, Don Klendworth, Dave Gorey, Jerry Cruise; and sisters-in-law: Luanne Fuchs, Angie Rich; father and mother-in-law, Floyd Rich and Mary Ruth Rich.

William was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Odell, class of 1956. He was a life-long farmer in Odell. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic rade School.

