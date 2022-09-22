Jan. 24, 1925 - Sept. 19, 2022

LEXINGTON - William E. "Bill" Tracy, 97, of Lexington, IL passed away at 11:35 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at Heritage Health, El Paso, IL

Cremation rites were accorded and a graveside service with military rites will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Lexington Cemetery with his granddaughter Rev. Amanda Richards officiating. Memorials may be made to The Lexington American Legion or the Lexington Community Center, or the Lexington Food Bank. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services.

Bill was born January 24, 1925, in Lexington, IL the son of Harry and Gladys (Lowe) Tracy. He married Blanche Hardt on February 26, 1950, in Lexington.

She survives along with five children: Jeff (Joan) Tracy of Kimberling City, MO, Laura (Paul) Kahle of Gridley, Richard "Rich" Tracy of Trophy Club, TX, Perry (Judy) Tracy of Lexington and Tina (Rob) White of Hudson; two sisters: Anna Mae Thomas of Aniwa, WI and Carolyn (Jerry) Waldschmidt of Bloomington; he has fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Mark, and four brothers Wilbur, Orville, Larry, and Jackie.

Bill worked as a self-employed carpenter and after he retired, he drove a school bus for the Lexington Community Unit School District 7. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in WWII and a 79-year member of the Lexington American Legion, Elmo F. Hill Post #291. He enjoyed wood working and listening to records. He was an avid card player and played with the same group of gentlemen for more than sixty years. But, most of all he enjoyed being with family. He will be missed by many.