William E. "Bill" Schenkel

May 3, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2022

CLEARWATER, Florida — William E. "Bill" Schenkel, of Clearwater, FL, died in Hospice care on February 6, 2022, after a long illness. At his request, no memorial service was held.

Bill was born in Normal, IL, on May 3, 1935, and moved with his family to Clearwater, FL, in 1968. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Komnick Schenkel, who died in 2006.

Bill is survived by his three sons, Mark, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; Kent (Vicki), of Medfield, Massachusetts; and Dana (Shelah), of Springfield, Missouri; as well as five grandsons and one great-grandson.

Donations may be sent to Suncoast Hospice, Pinellas County, FL.

