Dec. 3, 1949 - May 31, 2022

LEESBURG, Florida — William E. "Bill" Butts, 72, of Leesburg, FL, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home.

Bill was born December 3, 1949, in Bloomington, il, the son of Al and Betty (Barling) Butts. He married Martha (Huppert) Butts February 6, 1971. She preceded him in death August 26, 2017.

He leaves behind his two sons: Billy Butts of Decatur and Alfred "Jay" Butts and wife Nicki of Newnan, GA; sisters: Debra (Dave) Colvin of Brentwood, TN, and Karen Earp of Decatur; and brother, David Butts of Escondido, CA. Four grandchildren: Greg (Cheyenne) Bose, Mindy Bose (Gary), Haley (Ben) Michaud, and Caitlin Butts; as well as four great-grandchildren.

Bill was a jack of all trades and loved a good project. He enjoyed nature, fishing, playing cards, Sunday drives and a good joke. Bill has been reunited in Heaven with his wife Martha and his parents.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a memorial is scheduled.