Aug. 25, 1945 - Jan. 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — William "Denny" Whitworth, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. His funeral service will be private. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

The family is requesting no flowers and that memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

To view a complete obituary and to express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born on August 25, 1945 in Bloomington, son of William "Bill" and Justine Neal Whitworth. He married Janet S. Hayes on February 7, 1970.

Surviving are his wife, Janet, Bloomington; two sons: Todd (Mollie) Whitworth and Jeff (Jenna) Whitworth, both of Bloomington; six grandchildren; and one sister, Cheryl (Howard) Hunley of LeRoy.

He was an operating engineer for IUOE local #649 and worked for Rowe Construction for 40 years. Denny was also co-owner and operator with his wife, Janet, of Benigos Italian Restaurant and they retired in August 2016.