Dec. 14, 1948 - June 1, 2023

PONTIAC — William Dean Henderson II, 74, of Pontiac, passed away on June 1, 2023, at 5:37 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

His graveside services will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Minier Cemetery in Minier, IL, with Pastor Carlin Ours officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Calvert-Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Calvert-Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on December 14, 1948, in Bloomington, to William Dean and Lucy Frances (Durham) Henderson. He married Judy K. Griffin in Bloomington on May 24, 1969. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children: Melanie J. (Shannan) Seelig of Sammamish, WA, Lt. Col John C. (Emily) Henderson of Quantico, VA, Lindsay J. (Michael) Knerr of Normal; sisters: Denise (Phillip) Matone of Hot Springs, AK, Deidre Henderson-Stuck of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren: Katelyn Seelig, Carson Seelig of Sammamish, Jack Henderson of Quantico, VA, Gavin Kneer of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Wil Henderson III.

Bill was educated at Minier High School. He attended Illinois State University where he got a degree in business administration. He was a Specialist in the United States Army as a Hawk Missile Repairman. Bill and his wife, Judy, owned and operator Variety Liquor for over 20 years, then later worked at Dwight Correctional Center for over 20 years. He was a member of St. John's Church of Christ in Minier.

Bill loved bowling in the Pontiac and Fairbury area and supported the Pontiac Pythons Wrestling Team for many years. Member of the Pontiac Moose Lodge.

Family suggests memorials be made to Pontiac Indians wrestling team.

