William D. Mooney

Sept. 12, 1946 - July 16, 2022

DOWNS — William D. Mooney, 75, of Downs, passed away July 16, 2022. He was born September 12, 1946, to Willard and Doris (Lawyer) Mooney in Bloomington, IL, and married the love of his life, Sandra Meeks on November 12, 1967, in Normal, IL. Together they welcomed two beautiful daughters, Vicki and Lisa.

Per William's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's organization.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

