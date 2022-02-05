NORMAL — William D. "Bill" Fairbanks, 94, of Normal, formerly of Colfax, passed away at 11:04 a.m., Sunday, January 31, 2022, at The Loft in Normal.

A private family burial will be held. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

He was born December 30, 1927, in Minonk, the son of Delbert and Elsie Paul Fairbanks. He married Avonel "Abby" Logsdon on June 20, 1947 in Normal. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2021.

Survivors include a daughter, Marcia "Marci" (Marty) Mulcahey of Bloomington; two granddaughters: Aimee (Rocky) Boulware of Chenoa and Lesli (Sean) Cochran of Bloomington; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Boulware and Caden Cochran; and four nephews.

A son Marlin D. Fairbanks and a stillborn son also preceded him in death.

Bill served in the US Navy and owned and operated Fairbanks Auto Body in Colfax for twenty-five years. Evan after his retirement, he continued to work on mowers and small engines for his neighbors as a hobby until the age of 93.

He and his wife retired to Florida and spent many years there. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting and boating, but most of all spending time with family and friends.

