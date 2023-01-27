March 2, 1934 - Jan. 26, 2023

CLINTON — William D. "Bill" Conn, Jr., 88, of Clinton, IL, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois CancerCare, Bloomington, IL.

Bill was born March 2, 1934, in Weldon, IL, the son of William D. and Mildred (Peterson) Conn, Sr. He married Mary Jane Abbott on August 29, 1953, in Peoria, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Conn, Clinton, IL; children: Billy Conn, Rifle, CO, Chris Conn, Clinton, IL, Carole (Mark) Abbinanti, Chicago, IL, and Mitch (Jenny) Conn, Plainfield, IL; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sisters: Audrey Beck, Cottonwood, AZ, and Marlene Seguire, Clinton, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Bill was a self-employed building contractor for over 40 years. He was a founding member of the Midwest Coin and Antique Club in Clinton, IL, as well as a member of the Exchange Club. For 30 years, Bill coached and was a board member of Khoury league in Clinton. He was also a member of the Kenney United Methodist Church. Bill was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal fan and will be remembered as a collector of everything.

