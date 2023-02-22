Aug. 21, 1947 - Feb. 20, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — William C. "Bill" Stark Jr., age 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

There will be no public service. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Cremation arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Bill was born August 21, 1947, in Normal, IL, the son of Clifford and Helen Bailey Stark. He married Nelda Fulkerson on August 25, 1979, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his three children: Gordy (Dawn) Aldridge, Downs, IL, Penny (Mike) Mann, McLean, IL, Jerry Aldridge, Bloomington, IL; and eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother, Jon Stark, Bloomington, IL; and his best buddy his dog "Cruiser."

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Stark.

Bill was a union carpenter for 44 years and a member of Local #63, Bloomington, IL, and Local 237 Peoria, IL.

