April 18, 1923 - April 2, 2023

CLINTON — William C. "Ben" Hale, 99, of Clinton, IL, passed away April 2, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor Nursing Home in Morton, IL.

Ben was born April 18, 1923, in Clinton, to Archie F. and Opal B. (McCannon) Hale. He married Mary Evelyn Murray, June 16, 1945, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, IL.

Ben is survived by his wife - his "sweetheart" - Mary; son, Stephen (Steve), Maroa, IL; daughter, Susan (Benito) Camacho, Morton, IL; grandchildren: Stephanie Hale, Clinton, Greg (Laura) Hale, Wapella, Benjamin (Angie) Camacho and Timothy Camacho, Morton, Becca Camacho (Nate Haines) and Katie (Kyle) Cannon of Minneapolis, MN. Ben was SuperGrandpa to Mason and Morgan Mandrell, Stone Stith, Ian and Melissa Hale, Zachary and Alex Camacho, William "Billy" and Ryan Haines, and Paige Cannon.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Hale; sisters: Rebecca, Wilma, and Darlene; and brother, James (Jimmy).

Ben graduated from Wapella High School class of 1941. Ben loved Mary, cherished his family and many friends, and was devoted to farming in the Wapella area. Ben and Mary retired from farming in 1988; then helped in spring and fall seasons at Thorp Seed Company for several years. Ben's wit and enjoyment of his life's riches served him well throughout his long life.

Graveside services for Ben will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. The family requests memorials be made to: The Alex Program for CVI Easterseals Central Illinois and sent to Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, IL, 61727.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.