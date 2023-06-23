Aug. 21, 1933 - June 21, 2023

EMDEN — William "Bill" W. Cross, 89, of Emden, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home.

He was born August 21, 1933, in Emden to William C. and Alma J. Conklen Cross. He married Frances K. Briggs on September 25, 1955, in Emden, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Tom (Lori) Cross of Hartsburg, Tim (Donna) Cross of El Paso, and Amy (Jim) Pinkerton of Wapella; nine grandchildren: Michael Cross, Laura Knepler, Melissa Peters, Kelly Wright, Emma Latham, Will Cross, Noah Cross, Elise Hanneman, and Raegan Weaver; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene (Wanda) Cross of Emden; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his parents; one son, Jerry Bill Cross in 1968; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Knepler in 2017; one infant sister, Joy Alice; and one sister, Betty Ann Krusemark.

He graduated from Hartsburg Emden High School and was the Star Farmer when in high school. Bill farmed in the Hartsburg-Emden area for many years.

He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, and participated in the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden and served on the church council, served on the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Board, was a Farm Bureau Director for nine years, and served on the Logan County FS Board for 22 years.

Bill was proud to be able to have donated over 25 gallons of blood over the years. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, and in his younger years played slow pitch softball.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor Keith Ray will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Hartsburg Cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

