William (Bill) Robert Edwards

May 19, 1950 - Jan. 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Bill Edwards, 72, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on January 27, 2023, in Sun Lakes, AZ. Bill was born in Beloit, KS, on May 19, 1950, to William C. and Evelyn Smith Edwards. He spent his youth in Jewell, KS.

Bill married his high school sweetheart Diane McElroy of Randall, KS on May 19, 1973, and soon after they moved to Bloomington, IL. They would have celebrated 50 years in May.

Bill graduated from Fort Hays State College in Hays, KS, with both his Bachelor of Science (1972) and Master of Science (1973) in Business. Bill worked for State Farm Insurance Companies in Bloomington for almost 38 years in the IT Department as a Systems Analyst.

Bill was a dedicated family man who made a point to always attend his kids' activities and continued this same commitment with his grandchildren. When he wasn't spending time with his kids or grandkids, you could find him on the golf course with his many friends in both Illinois and Arizona. Bill was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and spent many seasons cheering them on at Wrigley Field and in Arizona at Spring Training games. He was a skilled handyman and woodworker who enjoyed working on home projects and would routinely help others with their projects. He also loved to travel with his wife and they just completed their goal of traveling to all 50 states with a trip to Alaska last year. They have also spent the last several winters in Sun Lakes, AZ. Bill was also known for his smile, was always ready to have fun, and made everyone feel welcome.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Edwards; his brother and sister as infants; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Mildred McElroy; and brother-in-law, Roger McElroy. Surviving are his wife, Diane Edwards of Bloomington; sons: Jason (Sophia) Edwards of Denver, CO, and Chad (Jessica) Edwards of Chandler, AZ; daughter, Jami (Josh) Becker of Chandler, AZ; four grandchildren: Jacob, Abby, and Lilah Edwards and Jackson Becker; and brother-in-law, Donald (Beulah) McElroy of Ellis, KS; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bill.

Burial services will be held in Jewell, KS, as well as a celebration of life in Bloomington, IL, both at a later date.

In honor of Bill's love for animals, especially his grand dogs, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or Ruby's Rescue and Retreat in McLean, IL.