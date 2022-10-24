Dec. 6, 1951 - Oct. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — William "Bill" R. McDaniel, 70, of Bloomington passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born December 6, 1951 in Bloomington, IL to Robert E. and Erma M. (Bossingham) McDaniel.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A public visitation will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hayden and Hudson's college fund account, c/o IAA Credit Union, 808 IAA Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701.

To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit eastlawnmemorial.com.