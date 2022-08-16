June 25, 1939 - Aug. 13, 2022

EL PASO — William "Bill" O. Grubb, 83, of El Paso, passed away at 12:05 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

He was born June 25, 1939, in El Paso IL, to Oscar W. and Clara P. (Raby) Grubb. He married Sharon J. Philips on July 27, 1957, in El Paso. He later married Carole Allen on January 13, 2006, in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his five children: Tony (Kathy) Grubb of Kappa, IL, David (Becky) Grubb of Slidell, LA, Barry (Rhonda) Grubb of Woodstock, Georgia, Sheri (Bruce) Martin of Goodfield, IL, Gary (Linda) Grubb of El Paso, IL; one sister, Marie Turner of Stanford, IL; sister-in-law, Bobbi Grubb of El Paso; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; two step-daughters: Alycia (Flo) Scott-Hiser of Boston, MA, and Crystal (John) Beemsterboer of Towanda, IL; and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glenn Grubb; and his first wife, Sharon.

Bill was owner/operator of Grubb Masonry until he retired. He was a member of West Twin Grove Christian Church in Bloomington and Illinois Country Music Association. He enjoyed singing and listening to country and gospel music. Most of all, he loved his family very much.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.