NORMAL — William (Bill) N. Etchison, 87, of Normal, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at McLean County Nursing Home.

Bill was born August 13, 1934, in Paris, IL.

He is survived by a brother, Robert Etchison (Susan); his children: William E. Etchison (Becky), Twila Scott (Sanford), Carol Etchison (Todd), Gloria Etchison, Debbie Culver (Jack), Cindy Titus; step-children: Patricia Miller (Randy), Richard Myers (Cathy), Angie Dossett, Steffen Myers (April); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Geneva (Long) Etchison; three brothers: Thurman, Donald, and Albert; sister, Rosemary; and step-son, William Myers.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. His work years were as a meat cutter at Kroger, Jewel Osco, and IGA, but also included some years at Eureka Co. Bill enjoyed cooking, camping, playing bingo, and socializing.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.