Oct. 12, 1927 - April 27, 2022

MANSFIELD — William "Bill" McCleary, 94, of Mansfield, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 12:45 AM at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

His public graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, May 2, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign, IL, with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Mansfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bill was born on October 12, 1927, in Bellflower, IL, a son of Philip "Tip" and Nellie Dugan McCleary Sr. He married Moneta N. Randel on October 19, 1946, in Mansfield, IL. She passed away January 6, 2022.

Bill is survived by his children: William P. (Nancy) McCleary of Weldon, IL, Patrick S. (Micki) McCleary of Lexington, IL, Joy L. (Greg) Johnson of Mansfield, IL; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five step-great- grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Moneta McCleary; grandson, Kevin McCleary; parents, Philip "Tip" and Nellie McCleary Sr.; two brothers: Philip and Robert McCleary; six sisters: Eva Schmall, Edna Lorig, Nita Garrison, June Orr, Jean Sturts, and Fern McCleary.

Bill started farming after his junior year in high school and farmed in Blue Ridge Township and the Galesville area until his retirement.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by all.