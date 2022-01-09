MOUNT PLEASANT — William (Bill) Linneman, died on January 7, 2022. He will be cremated and inured at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford. An informal memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

William Richard Linneman was born in Bloomington, IL, on October 13, 1926, to William Louis and Bertha Ummel Linneman. He graduated from Bloomington High in 1944, and Park College, MO, in 1950. In between, he served in the US Navy aboard the destroyer Douglas H. Fox.

He married Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Doland on August 4, 1957.

He attended graduate school at the University of Illinois where he taught Freshman English. He received his PhD in 1960, writing a dissertation on American Humor.

From 1960 to 1964 he taught at Florida Southern College where he was Director of Freshman Writing. He joined Illinois State in 1964 where he was to serve as Director of the University Honors Program and Chairman, Department of English.

He is the author of a book on the poet Richard Hovey, who was born in Bloomington and some thirty articles on American literature and humor, including several satires and short stories. He became a specialist on the writings of Will Rogers and gave many luncheon and after-dinner speeches on Rogers and humor.

He imitated Rogers' laconic style in letters to the Pantagraph, which because of their ironic tone were frequently misunderstood.

In 2000, he became a weekly columnist for the Normalite.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Normal, Longfellow Club and Senior Professionals.

He is survived by his daughters: Viki (Dan) Distin Grand Rapids, MI, Kathy (Scott) Morgan Glen Ellyn, IL, and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Baby Fold, Normal, IL, or Home Sweet Home Ministries, Bloomington, IL.