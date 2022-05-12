July 11, 1931 - May 11, 2022

GRIDLEY — William "Bill" LeRoy Butikofer, age 90, "graduated" from this life into eternity on May 11, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Bill was born to Marie (Schupbach) and Albert Butikofer, Sr. of Elgin, Iowa, on July 11, 1931.

Bill is survived by his wife, Norma of Gridley, IL; two daughters: Julie (Dennis) Krugger, El Paso, IL, Joni (Roger) Loftsgard, Clermont, IA; and two sons; Mark (Kaylene) and John (Jill), both of Gridley. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren: Jeremy Loftsgard, Joey (Crystal) Loftsgard, Christopher (Emily) Krugger, Benjamin (Sunita) Krugger, Marci Oncken, Katrina (Doug) Opperman, Jacqui Butikofer, Kristin Upton, Kayla (Justin) Samples, Kelley Butikofer, Whitney Waldschmidt, Nicole (Matthew) Gosling, Sydney Butikofer, Douglas (Tami) Schupbach; twenty-one great-grandchildren (with two more on the way); one brother, Paul, Elgin, IA; and one sister, Shirley Nester, of Lester, IA.

Bill was predeceased by his oldest son, Michael; and seven siblings: Anna, Harry, Rueben, Elizabeth Moore, Bert, Ruth Wiegand, and Albert.

Bill was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. In his youth, he attended the Cheery Valley country school. On April 2, 1950, he was baptized and joined the Apostolic Christian Church in Elgin where he later served as a Sunday School teacher and song leader. In 1954, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years while stationed at Fort Sam Houston, TX, Germany, and California. Bill trained and served as a medic.

In early 1956, while still in Germany, Bill asked for Norma Lou Pulfer's hand in marriage. After returning to the U.S., Bill became very ill resulting in a year delay of the wedding, but Bill and Norma were finally married on March 31, 1957. They farmed for two years. After being advised by his doctor to find an alternative occupation, Bill enrolled in Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport in 1960. Bill and Norma moved to Elgin in 1967, set up a chiropractic practice, and later, a second practice in Elkader, IA. During this time, they were blessed with three sons and two daughters. In 1979, Bill and Norma, and their two youngest children moved to Gridley, IL. Bill worked at SMF in Minonk until he retired in 1996. In retirement, he worked with his son Mike in the carpentry business and volunteered many years at "Spare-N-Share" in Gridley.

During his life, Bill exhibited a deep love for God and his family. Like his siblings, he enjoyed conversation and visiting others. Bill had a naturally positive spirit and an excellent sense of humor. He enjoyed beekeeping, carpentry, woodworking, and caring for his lawn and flowers. He helped his family, church, and acquaintances on many projects.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to: Gridley Apostolic Christian Church Building Fund or Gridley Emergency Medical Services. Online condolences and tributes can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, and visitation will be Friday, May 13, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, and one hour before the funeral service on Saturday at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery.