Oct. 26, 1945 - June 20, 2022

William "Bill" L. Wilson, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Bill's celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at College Park Christian Church, Normal, with Pastor Brent Salm officiating. Following the service military rites will be conducted by the Bloomington/Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Inurnment will be held at the Gridley Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the College Park Christian Church or Kiwanis Neuroscience Research Foundation (online donations at https://bit.ly/KNRFoundation).

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born on October 26, 1945, in Fairbury, IL, to Lyle William and Dorothy Virginia (Barnhart) Wilson. He married Gail Andrews on September 25, 1971, in Bloomington, IL.

Bill is survived by his wife Gail; their children: Andrea (Robert) Raycraft, Bloomington; Joshua (Jennifer) Wilson, Minier; and Zachery (Cassie) Wilson, Anderson, IN. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Keegan, Alexa, Gunnar, Bryson, Will, Madyson and Ryder; along with his four sisters: Glenda Conrad, Buckley, IL; Karen (Simpson) Lewis, Grand Rapids, MI; Rebecca (Frank) Fancher, Gilman, IL; and Rita (Richard) Carpenter, Streator, IL. He was preceded by his parents.

Bill served honorably in the Army during the Vietnam War. In 2019 he was given the special gift of going on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He worked at the US Post Office and retired after 30-years of service as a mail carrier in Bloomington-Normal. He was a member of the College Park Christian Church, American Legion, the Kiwanis Club of Bloomington, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Bill loved music and playing cards and was a member of the "Grazers" Card Club.

Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all his family and those who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.