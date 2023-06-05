July 8, 1945 - June 1, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — William "Bill" Johnston, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Bill was born at St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago on July 8, 1945. He was lovingly adopted by Ralph and Helen (Callahan) Johnston. He married Linda Stephens, on January 18, 1969. It was love at first sight. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (John) Kinsella of California; three grandchildren: Mackenzie, Fiona and Alana; one sister, Kathleen (Donald) Brooks of Peotone.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill owned and operated Johnston Contractors for many years.
His visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday June 7, 2023, at Holy Trinity Church of Bloomington. A funeral mass will follow at 12:00 p.m.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to their favorite charity in Bill's name.
For the full obituary and more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
