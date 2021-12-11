SAINT LOUIS, Missouri — William "Bill" J. North, 71, died November 24, 2021, in St. Louis, MO, after a short illness.
Bill was born in Bloomington, IL, on June 16, 1950. He graduated from high school in Charlottesville, VA. He worked for Beich's Candy and Owens Corning Fiberglass in Bloomington, and then many years in the St Louis area.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, Clyde T. North and Madeline Kinsella North. He is survived by his brothers: Michael North and John North; and his nephews: Kevin and David North.
He enjoyed flower gardening and was a great brother with a kind heart. He was the scribe for the family genealogy, keeping contact with many extended family members over the years.
