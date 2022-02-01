CLINTON — William "Bill" E. Devine 94 of Clinton, IL, passed away 8:07 PM, January 29, 2022, at the Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Fr. James Owusu-Yeboah officiating. Burial will follow at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton Fire Department.

Bill was born September 1, 1927, in Downs, IL, the son of William and Ada (Arteman) Devine. He married Betty Mae Kemp on June 26, 1948, in Bloomington, IL. She passed away August 16, 2015.

He is the father of Cindy (Artie) Zambarano, Las Vegas, NV; Jim (Maryl Stivers) Devine, Mesa, AZ; Terrie Visel, Rantoul, IL; Kathi (Bob Ortiz) Ericson, Clinton, IL; Chris (Paul) Stoutenborough, Enterprise, AL; Kelley Devine, Clinton, IL; Rick (Tracey) Devine, Mahomet, IL. He also is adopted grandfather to Andrea (Joe) Grove, Kokomo, IN; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation for 20-years. He also owned and operated Devine Electric and performed land surveying, retiring in 2006. He also drove school buses for the Clinton School District.

Bill was a member of the Clinton Fire Department with 55-years of service, a member of the Knights of Columbus and member of the St. John's Catholic Church and was an active member of the Clinton Junior Chamber of Commerce for many years.

