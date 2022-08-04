 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William "Bill" D. Walters Jr.

William "Bill" D. Walters Jr.

Aug. 25, 1942 - July 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — William "Bill" D. Walters Jr., 79, of Bloomington, passed away after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Martin Health Care, Bloomington, IL.

Bill's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church where he was a member, with Pastor Andrew Gifford and Pastor Sarah Tunall officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the church.

The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Luke Union Church, 2101 E. Washington St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, McLean County History Museum, 200 N. Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

