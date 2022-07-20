Oct. 25, 1942 - July 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — William "Bill" D. Walters Jr., 79 of Bloomington, passed away after a two-and-a half year battle with cancer on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Martin Health Care, Bloomington, IL.

Bill's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church where he was a member, with Pastor Andrew Gifford and Pastor Sarah Tunall officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the church.

The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Luke Union Church, 2101 E. Washington St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, McLean County History Museum, 200 N. Main St, Bloomington, IL, 61701, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bill was born on October 25, 1942, in Detroit, MI, to William and Madeleine (Gilmore) Walters. He married Karen Rennhack on January 30, 1965 in Baroda, MI.

Bill is survived by his wife, Karen; their two sons: Eric (Becki) Walters, East Lansing, MI; and Matthew (Lyndsey) Walters, Bloomington. Also surviving are his four grandchildren: Lucas, Ella, Ivy and Bodhi Walters; his sister, Sallie Gibson, Dayton, OH; and brother, Jeff (Linda) Walters, Speculator, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Bill earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Michigan University, his Master of Arts degree and PHD from Indiana University. He was a Professor Emeritus of Geography at Illinois State University.

Bill enjoyed geography, history and traveling. Above all he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.