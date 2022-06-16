March 20, 1959 - June 15, 2022

PEORIA — William B. "Billiy" Schmitt, 63, of Peoria, and formerly of Toluca, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 3:00 a.m. at his group home in Peoria through the EP!C program.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Henry. Fr. John Bosco Mujuni will officiate. Memorials may be directed to EP!C, 1913 Townline Rd, Peoria, IL, 61615. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.

Billy was born March 20, 1959, in Spring Valley, IL, to James R. "Bob" and Glenna (Law) Schmitt.

Surviving are his sister, Barb (Dewain) Carls, and a brother, Jim Schmitt, both of Minonk; a nephew, Jon (Keri) Carls, and their children: Nick (Raquel), Hayden (Gwen), and Alyx (Jxon).

His parents preceded him in death.

William was a lifelong Cubs fan.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to EP!C for the wonderful care that they provided to him during the last few years of his life. There he gathered many friends and including his special friend, Susie.

